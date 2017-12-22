Canada
December 22, 2017 10:50 am
Updated: December 22, 2017 10:54 am

What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington during Christmas

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Movie theatres and transit are among the few things remaining open in Hamilton on Christmas Day.

From government offices to retail, most everything is closing up shop over the holidays in the Hamilton-Burlington area. But there are a few exceptions. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s open

• Movie theatres will be open on Christmas and Boxing Day
• HSR will be operating on a Christmas Day schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m. On Boxing Day, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule
• ATS-DARTS is running on holiday service

• GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25; Saturday schedule on Dec. 26

What’s closed

• City of Hamilton offices (Dec. 25 through Jan. 1.)
• In Burlington, a number of administrative offices are closed from Dec. 25- Jan. 2, and city hall is also closed during that time
• Burlington Transit and Handi-Van service are cancelled for Dec. 25, with Saturday service on Dec. 26.
• Federal and provincial government offices are closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
• Ontario Works is closed the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 2
• Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed Christmas and Boxing Day.
• Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall are closed on Christmas, reopening on Boxing Day.
• Some other retail and grocery stores may be open on Boxing Day (best to call ahead)
• No mail collection or delivery on Christmas or Boxing Day
• The Art Gallery of Hamilton (Christmas and Boxing Day)
• Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Christmas Day
• Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas
• Hamilton civic museums
• The Hamilton Farmers’ Market
• Hamilton Public Library branches are closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

