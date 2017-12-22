What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington during Christmas

From government offices to retail, most everything is closing up shop over the holidays in the Hamilton-Burlington area. But there are a few exceptions. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s open

• Movie theatres will be open on Christmas and Boxing Day

• HSR will be operating on a Christmas Day schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m. On Boxing Day, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule

• ATS-DARTS is running on holiday service





• GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25; Saturday schedule on Dec. 26

What’s closed

• City of Hamilton offices (Dec. 25 through Jan. 1.)

• In Burlington, a number of administrative offices are closed from Dec. 25- Jan. 2, and city hall is also closed during that time

• Burlington Transit and Handi-Van service are cancelled for Dec. 25, with Saturday service on Dec. 26.

• Federal and provincial government offices are closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26

• Ontario Works is closed the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 2

• Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed Christmas and Boxing Day.

• Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall are closed on Christmas, reopening on Boxing Day.

• Some other retail and grocery stores may be open on Boxing Day (best to call ahead)

• No mail collection or delivery on Christmas or Boxing Day

• The Art Gallery of Hamilton (Christmas and Boxing Day)

• Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Christmas Day

• Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas

• Hamilton civic museums

• The Hamilton Farmers’ Market

• Hamilton Public Library branches are closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26