What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington during Christmas
From government offices to retail, most everything is closing up shop over the holidays in the Hamilton-Burlington area. But there are a few exceptions. Here’s what you need to know:
What’s open
• Movie theatres will be open on Christmas and Boxing Day
• HSR will be operating on a Christmas Day schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m. On Boxing Day, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule
• ATS-DARTS is running on holiday service
What’s closed
• City of Hamilton offices (Dec. 25 through Jan. 1.)
• In Burlington, a number of administrative offices are closed from Dec. 25- Jan. 2, and city hall is also closed during that time
• Burlington Transit and Handi-Van service are cancelled for Dec. 25, with Saturday service on Dec. 26.
• Federal and provincial government offices are closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
• Ontario Works is closed the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 2
• Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed Christmas and Boxing Day.
• Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall are closed on Christmas, reopening on Boxing Day.
• Some other retail and grocery stores may be open on Boxing Day (best to call ahead)
• No mail collection or delivery on Christmas or Boxing Day
• The Art Gallery of Hamilton (Christmas and Boxing Day)
• Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Christmas Day
• Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas
• Hamilton civic museums
• The Hamilton Farmers’ Market
• Hamilton Public Library branches are closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26
