Drug-driving suspected after car crashes into Abbotsford tree

Abbotsford police are investigating a car crash that investigators say had “most of the elements of mayhem.”

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, near George Ferguson Way and Gladwin Road.

Const. Ian MacDonald said police initially responded to calls about a car parked in the middle of a residential street.

But when officers arrived, they found a Chrysler 300 crashed into a tree.

“Upon arrival, our officers encountered a male and female occupants in that vehicle. They were apparently impaired, we believe by drugs,” said MacDonald.

“Something would’ve caused, at first, that vehicle to be stopped somewhat in the middle of the street prior to then subsequently crashing into a tree and ending up in someone’s front lawn.”

MacDonald said both occupants were taken into custody, and that the man, who is in his late 30s, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.