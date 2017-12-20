Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in north Scarborough

A 59-year-old female pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in north Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to Passmore Avenue east of Maybrook Drive, near Middlefield Road and Steeles Avenue East, at around 6:45 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Paramedics said the woman died at the scene.

Pedestrian struck & killed by a car on Passmore Av west of Middlefield Rd in Scarborough. Patient pronounced dead on scene, road now closed. Several family members are on scene. pic.twitter.com/qEfRy5H5Fm — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 21, 2017

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said the woman was struck while trying to cross Passmore Avenue.

Passmore Avenue was closed between Maybrook Drive and State Cowan Boulevard for the investigation.