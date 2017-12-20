Traffic
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in north Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Passmore Avenue Wednesday evening.

A 59-year-old female pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in north Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to Passmore Avenue east of Maybrook Drive, near Middlefield Road and Steeles Avenue East, at around 6:45 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Paramedics said the woman died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said the woman was struck while trying to cross Passmore Avenue.

Passmore Avenue was closed between Maybrook Drive and State Cowan Boulevard for the investigation.

