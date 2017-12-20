Canadian Blood Services wants all appointments filled for Christmas
Canadian Blood Services is looking for more than 1,800 donors in Saskatchewan between now and Jan. 6, 2018.
According to the organization, there is always a dip in supply this time of year as people get busy with the holiday season.
Canadian Blood Services is asking you to call and make an appointment to give the gift of life this Christmas.
Saskatoon has over 1,000 open appointment slots while Regina has more than 600.
