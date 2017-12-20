Holidays 2017

Health
December 20, 2017 7:13 pm
Updated: December 20, 2017 7:17 pm

Canadian Blood Services wants all appointments filled for Christmas

By Reporter  Global News

Canadian Blood Services donation bandaid.

Global News / Kevin Godwin
Canadian Blood Services is looking for more than 1,800 donors in Saskatchewan between now and Jan. 6, 2018.

According to the organization, there is always a dip in supply this time of year as people get busy with the holiday season.

Canadian Blood Services is asking you to call and make an appointment to give the gift of life this Christmas.

Saskatoon has over 1,000 open appointment slots while Regina has more than 600.

