Vandals damage Kingston sports fields

Kingston police are looking for the driver who went off-roading on a number of Kingston sports fields.

The joyride tore up the turf at a west end park.

Three baseball diamonds and one soccer field were vandalized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Randy Casford has coached baseball and used Woodbine Park diamonds for years.

“You have 200 six-year-olds, 200 seven-year-olds, right up to midget-age players, you’re ruining their fields, you’re ruining what they do all summer long to have exercise, to have activity,” said Casford.

Troy Stubinski is Kingston’s Public Works Operations Manager, he too is scratching his head after this event earlier this week.

“That’s one of our premier facilities, a beautiful large facility with multiple playing fields,” Stubinski said. “To protect those fields is very, very difficult, very challenging and we things in place, but people just seem to find a way to do these kinds of things.”

Kingston Police are continuing with their investigation.

Earlier this year Machin Field in Kingston’s east end was also the site of vandalism.

A teenager was charged with mischief under $5,000. The boy and his parents paid for the repairs.