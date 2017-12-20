32 years later, The Nutcracker is still dancing

For the past 32 years, Pia Bouman has created what she calls “magic on stage.”

The production of The Nutcracker out of her dance school, The Pia Bouman School, has become a staple for the Parkdale community in Toronto, and the musical is unique in many ways.

First, Bouman as a dancer has never performed The Nutcracker in her years as a dancer and choreographer. Second, the performers are not only from her dance school, but community members and even her family members, including her husband. Finally, the dancers are as young as seven and as old as 81.

Put this all together and you have a magical Christmas tale come to life.

Bouman told Global News that each year the performance is different, but it is always a challenge.

“For me it is always a challenge and interesting and exciting as I look and re-listen to the music … it is always new,” she said. “And I look at the material I have and I say to myself, ‘Pia you make the best Nutcracker with the material you have in front of you, not at some level you would like it to reach, but just with the material that you have and that will produce the best Nutcracker for this year.’”

This year’s Nutcracker had 96 dancers from Bouman’s dance school, each of whom performed three to fives roles each.

The costumes were all handmade – some by Bouman herself – and others by family and community members.

“It is a huge family that has expanded and embraced the younger ones … they are mentors for the younger ones … it is part of their life,” Bouman said.

As a young child, Bouman had a passion for dancing, but she was never able to every fully pursue her career. Instead she opened a dance school that first operated out the basement of a local Toronto church. It grew over the years, flourishing with dancers of all levels and abilities.

“I have never been able to call myself a dancer up until six years ago when somebody asked me if they could choreograph a piece on me, it was a contemporary piece … I wasn’t sure, but we agreed to give it a try and I did it. I had a 15 minute solo in Older, Younger, and Reckless Together by Claudia Moore. That was my personal achievement … and yes I am a dancer.”

Bouman said her biggest accomplishment is teaching children how to dance and giving them the opportunity to strive for more.

“Having kids, young dancers, students explore how they can push themselves or how they can find the level of comfort in bringing out artistic talent, musical talent, and dance ability. Or just the ability to step up onto the stage and say ‘I am here, I am doing this’ … and it is such a beautiful experience and to see that, [it] gives me an immense amount of satisfaction because it opens doors for kids,” she said.

“My very first bursary student when I was in the basement at the Church was a poor thing who was on the street and ran away from home because it was a dangerous place. When she was an adult, she sent me a cheque and said ‘Pia thank you, I would not have been here if it weren’t for those early years.’

“And it was a cheque for fifty dollars. I will never forget it.”

For over three decades, The Nutcracker has given Toronto families a little magic around the Christmas season.

The curtain has closed on Bouman’s production this year, but its spirit is still holding strong.