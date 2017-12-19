Beloved Burlington Christmas display house founder dies after inspecting home

The driving force behind a well-known Christmas display house in Burlington, Ont., has died after falling off a ladder while inspecting his home.

“He was up on a ladder trying to find out why water was dripping on the pathway which might drip on visitors to the display when the ladder fell,” a statement on the Musson’s Famous Christmas Display website read Tuesday.

The unsigned statement said display founder Doug Musson died in hospital Monday.

“Our family is devastated. I debated even turning on the lights but decided he would want them on and he worked hard on making all of the displays,” it read.

“This could possibly be the last year we can do the lights. Dad was the breadwinner of the family with a small business providing the only income to this family and we will be financially devastated.”

The lights were turned on at the Musson family home, located on Spruce Avenue near Walkers Line and Lakeshore Road, on Nov. 29 and are scheduled to remain on until Jan. 1. The family has decorated their home for more than 30 years and the yearly display partially operates on community donations.

Officials and community members paid tribute to Musson on social media after they learned of his death.

“The Musson family of #BurlON have brought joy to many children and visitors with their fantastic Christmas displays. It was an annual holiday highlight for my family. My condolences on the passing of Doug Musson,” Michael Demone tweeted.

“Anyone who’s lived in #BurlON no doubt knows of the Musson’s Christmas Light display. I loved running over to see the lights every year! So sad to hear of the passing of Doug Musson,” Dee Thomson wrote on Twitter.

In a GoFundMe page setup by resident Nikki Accord, she reiterated how visiting the Christmas display has become a tradition for many and noted how tragedy has affected the family before.

“Often referred to as the Burlington Griswold house, every year it just keeps getting better and better and every year every Burlingtonian keeps the tradition and has to go see the Musson Christmas light display,” Accord wrote.

“Sadly, this family has experienced tragedy once before with the loss of their beloved son and brother Cam. A motorcycle in his honour displayed out front and now heartbreak has struck the family again.”

Residents were encouraged on Facebook to visit the family’s home at 3360 Spruce Ave. in the days before Christmas as a “thank you to Doug Musson.”

According to an obituary posted online, visitation for Musson is scheduled for Dec. 27 and a funeral is scheduled for Dec. 28.

