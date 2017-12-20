Foodland in Lakefield gives away free turkeys to those in need

For the third year in a row, Foodland in Lakefield was giving out free turkeys on Wednesday to those in need.

“We’re putting food on the table for them or helping them directly. There’s no agency involved, I help a lot of charities, a lot of not for profits, but this way I give it directly to someone who needs it,” said Ross Bletsoe, Foodland co-owner and store manager.

The giveaway went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year they gave away 125 turkeys.

Bletsoe says he feels good to give back to the community and looks forward to giving even more away this year.