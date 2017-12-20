West Kelowna family gifted with wheelchair accessible van

It was an emotional ceremony in West Kelowna on Wednesday as a deserving family received the keys to their new wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

The Sunshine Family Van is a program run by Variety Children’s Charity.

The program provides families in B.C. with brand new, fully accessible vans for children who require wheelchairs for mobility.

Landon, a 12-year-old grade seven student at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School, has Duchenne’s – a life limiting form of muscular dystrophy which eventually affects all voluntary muscles, including the heart and lungs in later stages.

The average life expectancy of someone with Duchenne’s is 25.

Kim Kuhn, Co-Producer with Variety Show of Hearts, says Landon has not been mobile for the last 3.5 years.

Landon has a power wheelchair, but the family vehicle was not equipped for wheelchair transport, so it stayed at school.

That meant Brandon’s mom, Lonnie, had to carry him around to transfer him to his manual wheelchair.

Landon’s mom said she is very grateful for the van, and she believes it will give Landon an opportunity to see his friends and also help him with his anxiety.

WATCH: Family gifted with Sunshine Family Van