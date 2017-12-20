Winnipeg police seeking witnesses to downtown assault

Police want to talk to anyone who might have seen an attempted purse snatching in the city centre earlier this month.

Officials said a woman was walking in the 300 block of Donald Street around 7:50 p.m. Friday Dec. 8 when someone ran up behind her and pushed her down. The suspect tried to grab her purse but ran off empty-handed.

Const. Jay Murray told Global News the incident happened outside the Canada Building north of Ellice Avenue and that they know through surveillance videos that there were several people in the area at the time.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are requesting assistance in locating witnesses to a purse snatching that occurred on December 8. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30's, with a medium build, being approximately 5'10" tall and 160 lbs. More details: https://t.co/CLi8j28n4A pic.twitter.com/beSMNeNzpa — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 20, 2017

The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s, with medium build, about 5’10” tall. He was wearing a black jacket with ‘CANADA’ written in red letters across the back, dark jeans and a black toque with flames.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).