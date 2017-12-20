Meryl Streep ‘She knew’ posters pop up in L.A. amid Weinstein fallout

Posters showing Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep, emblazoned with the words “she knew” plastered over her eyes, mysteriously popped up on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The posters were presumably put up in response to Streep’s assertions that she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein on women in the film industry.

At least four posters were spotted in L.A. — at Hollywood and Highland, across from the 20th Century Fox studio lot, near the SAG-AFTRA building and even near Streep’s home in Pasadena — but the exact number is unclear.

Weinstein has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual harassment and assault. Through a representative, he has vigorously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

On Monday, Streep said Weinstein “needed me much more than I needed him, and he made sure I didn’t know.”

She also said her association with him brought him credibility which he used “to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.”

“I wasn’t deliberately silent,” she continued. “I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

She made the comments in response to a (now-deleted) tweet from actor Rose McGowan, who targeted Streep because of her perceived relationship with Weinstein and because Streep, along with at least 30 women in Hollywood, are planning to wear black in solidarity to the 2018 Golden Globes. The protest is meant to show unity with victims of sexual assault.

Streep is arguably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and McGowan has been calling out people in power who she believes had prior knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged behaviour but chose to stay quiet.

McGowan has claimed that Weinstein raped her, and has been a figurehead in the Hollywood sexual assault scandal that’s been unfolding since early October, when Weinstein was first accused.

Streep finished her remarks on the topic by saying she’s sorry that McGowan sees her as an enemy, because, she said, they’re on the same side of the fight against Hollywood gender inequality.

As of this writing, no one has claimed responsibility for the posters, and no suspects have been named.