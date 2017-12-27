Bob Layton Editorial: Guilt tax

We sure opened a can of candy worms with that editorial about a sugar tax. You’re still talking about it.

If the tax is to get you to use less sugary products, Todd points out that the increase in gasoline tax did not stop people from driving and a carbon tax is not stopping people from heating their homes.

Maureen says increasing prices does affect behavior – it made people smoke less. But, Jeff says smoking did not drop because of the tax increase, but because of the increase in education.

Stewart wants to know when we decided the government had to protect you from yourself.

Lori says thesugar tax grab did not stop obesity in other places, but those government did rake in a nice little pile of cash for general revenue.

Chelle is sick of being shamed and guilted and the extremism everywhere.

Toby says if you’re going to eat healthy you are probably already doing it.

Debbie was just in a grocery store and heard a parent telling his children they could not buy any junk food – just pop and chips, so she votes for education as the best tactic.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.