Bob Layton Editorial: Sugar time

As we wait to see if the government is sweet on the idea of a sugar tax in Alberta, I suggested that instead, they should go after the manufacturers of sugar sweetened drinks, or we could do it ourselves.

We could all stop drinking pop for a month and see if the makers would get the money message and cut down on sugar.

A letter from Ken and Sharon says they don’t think a tax would work, because people are addicted to sugar. They suggest combining a tax with education and ostracism.

You mean ostracism, like the way we temporarily banish smokers so others don’t breathe in their fumes?

They think education about where self-inflicted health problems come from should be in the same instructional category as smoking.

Education sounds right. Should high-sugar pop and other treats also be removed from vending machines where young people are likely to be?

Ken and Sharon are correct in saying we have a dietary crisis and something needs to be done.

Others will say everyone should back off and let people live how they want, healthy or not.

Let me know what you say.

