December 20, 2017 10:29 am

Mindy Kaling welcomes first child

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Congratulations to Mindy Kaling on the birth of her first child.

Kaling gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, Dec. 15, with E! News revealing the daughter of The Mindy Project star is named Katherine Kaling.

The actress has yet to reveal the identity of the father and is not known to be romantically linked to anyone at the moment.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling, 38, said of being pregnant during an interview in September. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands.’”

The sex of Kaling’s baby is no secret to viewers of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show; Kaling made an appearance in October and revealed she was going to be having a girl.

“I wanted to know way early,” Kaling told DeGeneres. “I’m having a girl… I’m excited about it.” Watch:

