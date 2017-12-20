Wintry weather causing school closures in Okotoks

Wintry weather and hazardous road conditions have prompted the closure of two schools in Okotoks Wednesday.

At Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, school officials said the school is closed due to “extremely hazardous road conditions” in the area.

READ MORE: 2 killed in crashes as wintry weather wreaks havoc on Calgary-area roads

Edison School in Okotoks is also closed.

According to Environment Canada, as of Tuesday morning, a snowfall warning remains in effect for much of southern Alberta, including Okotoks and Calgary, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected.