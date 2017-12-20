Wintry weather causing school closures in Okotoks
Wintry weather and hazardous road conditions have prompted the closure of two schools in Okotoks Wednesday.
At Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, school officials said the school is closed due to “extremely hazardous road conditions” in the area.
Edison School in Okotoks is also closed.
According to Environment Canada, as of Tuesday morning, a snowfall warning remains in effect for much of southern Alberta, including Okotoks and Calgary, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected.
