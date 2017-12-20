Canada
December 20, 2017 8:54 am

Wintry weather causing school closures in Okotoks

By Reporter  Global News

Hazardous winter driving conditions prompting school closures in Okotoks.

Gil Tucker / Global News
A A

Wintry weather and hazardous road conditions have prompted the closure of two schools in Okotoks Wednesday.

At Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, school officials said the school is closed due to “extremely hazardous road conditions” in the area.

READ MORE: 2 killed in crashes as wintry weather wreaks havoc on Calgary-area roads

Edison School in Okotoks is also closed.

According to Environment Canada, as of Tuesday morning, a snowfall warning remains in effect for much of southern Alberta, including Okotoks and Calgary, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Traffic
Calgary winter
Hazardous Road Conditions
Okotoks
Okotoks school
Okotoks School Closures
School Closures
Winter weather
Winter Weather Conditions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News