Hamilton Coun. Ferguson under investigation after comments on 900 CHML
The chair of the Hamilton Police Services board is under investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.
CBC Hamilton was the first to report the details of the investigation.
Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green says the investigation was launched this week after a complaint he filed over comments made by Lloyd Ferguson on 900 CHML.
In a June interview on The Bill Kelly Show, Ferguson said Green was bringing “negative attention towards police” by filing a complaint that he had been carded by a Hamilton police constable in April 2016.
“You know, we have the one situation, and I can’t talk about it, but it involves a city councillor,” Ferguson told Bill Kelly. “And that’s going before adjudication. But it ended up in an officer being, having charges placed against him for doing his job.”
READ MORE: Testimony concludes at police hearing into Hamilton councillor’s carding complaint
Green says he found the comments “derogatory and disparaging” and says he’s hoping the investigation leads to a full public retraction and a public apology from Ferguson.
The Ancaster councillor has not yet commented.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.