RCMP Week 2 Checkstop stats show 23 charged with impaired driving

Stats from week two of the RCMP’s holiday check stop program show fewer people charged with impaired driving than in week one.

Officers stopped just over 2300 vehicles during the week and in total, 23 people were charged with impaired driving. This is down from the 50 people charged in week one.

Last year, during the same period, 30 people were charged.

The highest reading was almost three times the legal limit.

10 alcohol related suspensions were issued and almost 500 other traffic related charges were laid, mainly for seatbelt and speeding offences.

Officers also say there were no traffic-related fatalities.