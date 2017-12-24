Year in Review 2017: Donald Trump’s awkward handshakes

Some have called it a show of power, others an attempt to influence, but whatever it may be, many have labelled U.S. President Donald Trump’s handshakes as one word: awkward.

Even before he became president, then-candidate Trump would grip the hand of his running mate Mike Pence, and other campaign supporters, often pulling them in once he grabbed their hand. Once he entered the Oval Office, that handshake went under the microscope.

Body language expert Chris Ulrich told Global News earlier this year Trump starts with an open palm, called a “beggar’s pose” to “almost give power to the other person.” He then pulls the person in, starting what seems to be a tug-of-war with the other person. They then typically end with a pat on the hand by the president or a grip of the arm.

“The last person to touch is often seen as the power player, it’s invasive touch, it’s a power move you can use,” Ulrich said in an interview.

Here’s a look at the most awkward Trump handshakes that had people scratching their heads in 2017, as well as the handshakes that didn’t come to fruition for the president.

Trump shakes Japan’s Shinzo Abe’s hand for 19 seconds

It was the first handshake of Trump’s time as president that left more than a few people wondering what was going on.

During a photo opportunity with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump welcomed Abe to the White House with a handshake that lasted about 19 seconds, with what has become a trademark “jerk and pull” of Abe’s hand.

Midway through the handshake, he also asked Abe what Japanese photographers were shouting at him, to which Abe responded, “Please, look at me,” prompting Trump to look at Abe before patting his hand ending the handshake. Abe was seen visibly uncomfortable afterward and talk show hosts mocked the moment.

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau shake hands at the White House

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Trump on the steps of the White House, everyone waited to see the handshake and the Canadian prime minister showed he was prepared.

Rather than being pulled in by Trump, Trudeau grasped Trump’s hand, put his other hand on the president’s right arm and kept him at arm’s length before pulling the president’s arm in instead.

Then later in the building for the traditional photo-op, Trump offered his hand, getting a brief side-eye from Trudeau before responding but still keeping himself from being drawn in.

‘Death grip’ handshake between Trump, France’s Macron comes under scrutiny

When French President Emmanuel Macron met with Trump ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, people witnessed a white-knuckled handshake that Macron has since said “wasn’t innocent.”

The pair locked hands for so long that their knuckles started turning white and jaws clenched.

Macron later told a Sunday newspaper in France that the handshake was to show “you won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either.”

Indian Prime Minister staves off Trump’s ‘awkward’ handshake with bear hug

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to avoid Trump’s aggressive handshake in June when, after briefly shaking the president’s hand, he embraced him in his signature bear hug.

Modi has become known for the bear hug — just as Trump has for his handshakes — having hugged various heads of state and VIPs, including former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Donald Trump seemingly declines handshake with Angela Merkel

Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel came face-to-face in March for the first time since his inauguration.

Sitting down in the White House, photographers called for a handshake and Merkel asked Trump if he would like to do a handshake but Trump seemed to decline the offer, which some saw as a diss to the Chancellor.

But perhaps, given the trademark he had already built, perhaps Merkel got off lucky. The two did eventually shake hands, four months later in July at the G20 summit.

***With files from Ines de La Cuetara and Nicole Bogart, Global News, and The Associated Press.