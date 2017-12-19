Vancouver Greens’ Stuart Mackinnon elected Park Board chair

At its last meeting of the year, Vancouver’s Park Board has elected a new executive.

The Vancouver Greens’ Stuart Mackinnon will take the reins as new chair, while Vision Vancouver’s Catherine Evans will serve as vice chair.

Mackinnon will take over as chair from fellow Green Michael Wiebe.

Thank you to out-going @ParkBoard Chair Michael Wiebe @ParkBoardWiebe for a successful year full of accomplishments. — Stuart Mackinnon (@betterparks) December 20, 2017

The Vancouver Park Board elects a new chair every year.

Wiebe won the job last December after the NPA’s Erin Shum broke with her party — which holds a majority on the board — to give a Green the job for the first time.

Mackinnon is the special education department head and school based resource teacher at Vancouver’s Killarney Secondary.

He made headlines earlier this year when he floated the idea of a ban on balloons in the city’s parks. That motion was ultimately defeated.

Mackinnon was first elected to the board in 2008, and again in the 2014 civic election.

The board’s seven commissioners will be up for reelection when Vancouverites go back to the polls next November.