Passengers tried to push a TransLink bus stuck on a hill. It did not go well, says UBC student

A group of UBC students apparently took matters into their own hands with snowy weather causing bus service problems across the region on Tuesday.

UBC student Celine said she was taking the bus from Granville Street to UBC, when the vehicle began lost its grip as it climbed a hill at Sasamat Street around 11:30 a.m.

That’s when someone on the bus came up with the idea of jumping out and pushing, she said.

Several students then disembarked the bus, positioned themselves behind it and began shoving as the bus slid backward toward another car.

The driver, meanwhile, tried to keep the bus moving forward — before eventually giving up, she added.

In retrospect, Celine said, the effort could have gone horribly wrong.

“I tried pushing the bus, and then I completely slipped and I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not the best person for this,'” she said.

“I think definitely some more safety precautions could have been taken in this case. I mean, even someone looking out for cars, or just the driver saying, ‘OK, OK, don’t push it.'”

A TransLink spokesperson said no report was filed about the incident.

The route to UBC wasn’t the only area where buses were having trouble on Tuesday.

TransLink reported delays on dozens of routes around the region as snow piled up.

The southern parts of Vancouver and Burnaby along with the North Shore endured some of the worst of it, with bus service at one point suspended to Burnaby Mountain, as well as North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver