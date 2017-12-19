Kingston Humane Society feeling jolly after $20k donation

Christmas might not be for a few more days, but for staff at the Kingston Humane Society, it came a little early. The organization was on the receiving end of a $20,000 donation from the local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care.

“We’ve learned so much about the Kingston Humane Society over the past five years, in terms of what they do and how much it’s a part of the family, and part of the community,” Lindsay Duggan, leading lady with 100+ Women Who Care, said.

READ MORE: Queen’s students use photography to speed up adoption for shelter animals

The group, which is actually made up of more than 200 local women, make semi-annual donations to local charities. This time around, the Humane Society was the beneficiary and will put the funds toward its surgery suite.

Since its creation in 2014, the Humane Society has been able to cuts costs by performing simple surgeries, like spay or neuters, in-house rather than bringing the animals to a veterinarian.

“That saves the animals some stress and it also saves us with our costs,” Humane Society executive director, Connie Ball said.

READ MORE: Kitten theft has Kingston Police looking for cat napper

Now, with a number of costs accounted for thanks to this most recent donation, the Humane Society says it can focus on its next task: finding a new home.

“I think in the very near future we’ll be making some big decisions on what we’re doing with the facility, and that will also depend upon community support,” Ball said.