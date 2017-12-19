Growing need for Christmas food hampers in the central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Food Bank expects to give out 1,700 Christmas food hampers over the next three days.

The organization said the need is always growing with the demand for hampers up slightly from last year.

The hampers include everything a family needs to create a Christmas dinner including a turkey with all the trimmings.

In 2016, the food bank said it gave out 1,400 hampers at its Ellis Street location.

If someone has not registered for a hamper, but is still in need, they can go to the food bank location at 1265 Ellis St. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday to receive some support.

– with files from Travis Lowe