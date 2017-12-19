Central Okanagan Food Bank
December 19, 2017 3:05 pm

Growing need for Christmas food hampers in the central Okanagan

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

All the ingredients for a Christmas dinner from a Central Okanagan Food Bank hamper.

Travis Lowe / Global News
A A

The Central Okanagan Food Bank expects to give out 1,700 Christmas food hampers over the next three days.

The organization said the need is always growing with the demand for hampers up slightly from last year.

The hampers include everything a family needs to create a Christmas dinner including a turkey with all the trimmings.

READ MORE: Christmas comes early for hundreds of Okanagan residents

In 2016, the food bank said it gave out 1,400 hampers at its Ellis Street location.

If someone has not registered for a hamper, but is still in need, they can go to the food bank location at 1265 Ellis St. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday to receive some support.

– with files from Travis Lowe

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Okanagan Food Bank
Christmas Dinner
Christmas Hampers
Food Bank
Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News