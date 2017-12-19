Politics
December 19, 2017 3:30 pm

4,500 more Alberta kids to get $25-a-day child care

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The province of Alberta has announced the expansion of the $25-per-day daycare program. Jill Croteau has the details.

A A

The Alberta government has expanded a program for child care that costs parents $25 a day.

A pilot project was announced in April offering the reduced fee at 22 child-care centres.

It was part of an NDP campaign promise in the 2015 election to create cheaper care.

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee says an additional 78 centres will be offering the reduced rate.

She says she understands the need is great, and the expansion includes creation of an additional 4,500 daycare spaces in the province.

Non-profit organizations or those interested in becoming non-profit child-care providers have until Jan. 31 to apply for a three-year operating grant.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
$25 A Day Child Care
$25 daycare
Affordable Daycare
Alberta $25 a day child care
Alberta Affordable Daycare
Alberta child care
Alberta childcare
Alberta daycare
Alberta Government
Alberta NDP
Cheap daycare

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News