Canada
December 19, 2017 11:44 am
Updated: December 19, 2017 11:45 am

Procurement minister cuts first steel for third Arctic patrol vessel

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of Procurement Canada, Carla Qualtrough, performs the ceremonial cutting of the first steel for HMCS Max Bernays at Irving Shipyard in Halifax on Dec. 19, 2017.

Dave Squires/Global News
A A

Irving Shipbuilding has cut the first piece of steel on the third Arctic patrol vessel for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The ceremonial cutting was performed in Halifax on Tuesday by the minister of Procurement Canada, Carla Qualtrough.

READ MORE: Main sections of first Arctic patrol ship assembled at Halifax Shipyard

The new vessel is named in honour of Chief Petty Officer Max Leopold Bernays, who served aboard HMCS Assiniboine during the Battle of the Atlantic in the Second World War.

Irving Shipbuilding president Kevin McCoy says the first patrol vessel, HMCS Harry DeWolf, is structurally assembled and is due to be launched in 2018.

He says construction on the second vessel, HMCS Margaret Brooke, is underway with 28 of the ship’s 64 units in production.

WATCH: HMCS Athabaskan, retiring navy ship, takes last sail around Halifax harbour

Irving is to build five to six Arctic patrol vessels under Ottawa’s national shipbuilding strategy.

Fifteen surface ships are also to be built under the strategy.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arctic Patrol Vessel
Carla Qualtrough
HMCS
HMCS Margaret Brooke
Leopold Bernays
Procurement Canada
RCN
Royal Canadian Navy
Shipbuilding Strategy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News