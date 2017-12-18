Calgary-based cannabis company has plans for 180,000 sq.-ft. greenhouse in Lethbridge

A Calgary-based company is set to build a massive greenhouse dedicated to growth, cultivation and production of recreational cannabis in Lethbridge.

Fifty First Parallel purchased five acres of land in the Sherring Business and Industrial Park where a 180,000 sq.-ft. greenhouse is to be built in three phases.

Sonny Mottahed, the company’s CEO, says choosing Lethbridge to grow pot was an easy decision.

“We needed to find a jurisdiction that one, was receptive to the business, and two, had affordable electricity, natural gas rates, land rates, plus a supportive city council and lots of sunlight,” Mottahed said.

READ MORE: Strathcona County addresses cannabis production facilities, plans to amend land-use bylaw

Ground is expected to break in early 2018 for phase one, which will consist of a 50,000 sq.-ft. greenhouse made up of 12 growing rooms. It’s expected to produce 3,500 kg of cannabis per year

Construction for phase two is planned for late 2019, which will be a 30,000 sq.-ft. extension of phase one, adding an extra seven growing rooms and the ability to produce an additional 2,100 kg of cannabis per year.

By phase three, the company intends on purchasing another five acres of land and building a 100,000 sq.-ft. greenhouse in 2020, which would be a total of 180,000 sq.-ft. of greenhouse cultivation facilities made up of 43 growing rooms. It’s expected to produce up to 12,600 kg of recreational pot per year.

READ MORE: Alberta MLA says marijuana legalization could lead to communist revolution

According to Mottahed, all the weed grown in Alberta will stay in Alberta.

“Our business plan is for it to be purely distributed in Alberta and Alberta only.”

Mottahed estimates the facility will create 150 new jobs.

READ MORE: Alberta introducing rules to align with federal cannabis legalization plan