Rex Tillerson to visit Ottawa Tuesday to discuss NAFTA, North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday to discuss border security and other issues, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

The two will meet in Ottawa to “discuss U.S.-Canadian coordination on a range of global and regional topics,” the statement said.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tillerson and Freeland will confer on North Korea, Ukraine and Venezuela among other issues. Border security is also on the agenda.

Canada and the United States plan to co-host an international meeting on North Korea in Vancouver in January. Pyongyang has continued to test nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

READ MORE: Rex Tillerson says ‘North Korea must earn the right to negotiate’, backtracks on prior remarks

The meeting is designed to produce “better ideas” to ease tensions over North Korea’s tests, Canadian officials have said. The State Department official said that Freeland and Tillerson have regular dialogue on the subject of North Korea.

The two ministers also are likely to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Warren Strobel in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)