December 15, 2017 4:11 pm

Tillerson heading to Ottawa to meet with cabinet committee

By Staff The Canadian Press

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Ottawa on Dec. 19.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet a Canadian cabinet committee when he visits Ottawa next week.

Tillerson’s schedule includes a session with the ministerial committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

Sources say he will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the North Korea crisis, as well as a range of other international and bilateral issues.

He also plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The two are co-hosting an international conference in the new year on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Tillerson has been seeking non-military solutions to the impasse, while other members of the administration, including President Donald Trump, have expressed skepticism about whether diplomacy can work.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

