December 16, 2017 9:19 pm

60-year-old pilot killed in small plane crash in Manitoba

By Staff The Canadian Press

BALDUR, Man. – Police in Manitoba say the pilot of a small plane that was reported overdue on Friday has been found dead.

RCMP say a 60-year-old man was flying alone in his personal Piper aircraft from Gillam, Man., to a private landing strip in the Rural Municipality of Argyle.

Just past his scheduled arrival time of 6:30 p.m. Friday, contact was lost.

A Canadian Forces Hercules plane searched for the missing aircraft Friday evening, and the search continued on Saturday.

The plane was found in a wooded area close to the landing strip near Baldur, Man.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will be leading the investigation.

