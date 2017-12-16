Protesters rally outside TD Bank over bank’s involvement in Trans Mountain pipeline

Dozens of protestors marched in front of the TD Bank tower in downtown Vancouver asking the financial institution to stop its investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Environmentalists and Aboriginal groups rallied hoping people who have an account at the bank take action.

“We’re asking the people of Vancouver to close their TD accounts in solidarity with the Indigenous communities who are most at risk,” said Peter McCartney with the Wilderness Committee.

“If you hold on to a TD card, or really any of the banks that are invested in this pipeline, go to your bank, close them, tell them why.”

The National Energy Board recently ruled in favour of Kinder Morgan saying the project does not have to comply with two sections of the City of Burnaby’s bylaws so it could start work at two terminals.

The $7.4-billion project will expand an existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The proposal was first put forward in 2013. The project will involve 980 kilometres of new pipeline, 12 new pump stations and 20 new tanks.

TD has not responded to our request for comment.

