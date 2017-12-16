Hundreds help deliver Christmas hampers across Peterborough and county

A highlight of the holiday season is the traditional Christmas dinner.

But the reality is, some families simply can’t afford the turkey and all the other fixings.

That’s what makes the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program so special, as this year, their goal was to make sure nobody goes without.

There was an army of volunteers who gathered Saturday at the Salvation Army headquarters in downtown Peterborough to lend a hand and spread some holiday cheer.

“Today is delivery day for our Christmas hampers,” said Maj. Bert Sharp with the Salvation Army.

“People have been working on this project now for more than a week and there are hundreds of volunteers here bringing in their vehicles and companies coming in to help deliver these hampers to people at their homes.”

The Christmas hamper program has been going on for more than 40 years, and is comprised of a box of food filled with Christmas dinner items, including a frozen turkey and potatoes and other fixings, with enough leftovers to have a Christmas morning breakfast.

Truly amazing community I call home! Thank you to all the volunteers for braving the cold this morning and helping to make someone’s Christmas and Holiday Season more enjoyable! https://t.co/V1GWaYNSZY — Zach Hatton (@Hatton4Change) December 16, 2017

Sharp says the need is great and so the program will deliver even more food boxes this year.

“There are more then 1,500 hampers for families and 860 hampers for singles that are going out, so its an amazing operation.”

The local Kinsmen Club has been supporting the cause for more than 20 years now and donated $5,000 this year to help the cause.

“Part of the Kinsmen’s motto is serving the communities’ greatest need,” said president Peter Grace. “We’re happy to be part of it and just happy to see the smiles on the people’s faces we deliver these hampers to.”

The food is being delivered around the city and county by volunteers, who lined up outside and around the block as volunteers and army cadets helped load the boxes of food.

Already, the Salvation Army and community volunteers have helped make it a better Christmas for many families, as their toy drive campaign only continues to get bigger and better, as family and parents in need can come and handpick new toys for their children.

“There’s a portion here and it’s hard to believe in a beautiful city like Peterborough, [there are people] who struggle to get by and make ends meet,” said Sharp. “And so this is kind of that little boost to help them along.”