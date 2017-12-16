Crime
Two impaired drivers charged after falling asleep in drive-thru

Guelph Police arrested and charged two impaired drivers for falling asleep behind the wheel in a drive-thru.

Both incidences occurred in the same drive-thru at a McDonald’s location on Stone Road after concerned citizens notified the police of the sleepy drivers between 3 a.m and 4 a.m Saturday morning.

Police say the one driver was a 19-year-old male from Mount Albert, while the second driver was a 21-year-old male from Boswell.

Both of the accused were charged for Care and Control of a  motor vehicle and impairment over 80 mgs.

 

