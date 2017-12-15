‘I’m truly sorry’: Sentencing hearing concludes for teen who brutally killed six-week-old baby

SASKATOON- Her victim was a vulnerable, defenceless baby that was less than two months old. Now the fate of a young offender is now in the hands of the judge who will effectively determine where the accused will serve her time and for how long.

On Friday, the sentencing hearing for the now 18-year-old came to a close but not before she stood and address the family of Nikosis Cantre weeping through the window of the prisoners’ box before sitting down.

“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I just hope that I never go through this again,” said the teen.

“I’m sorry to the family, to the whole community.”

Instead of preparing for his second Christmas, Nikosis’ family has had to hear extremely graphic and gruesome details in court about how the six-week old was choked and beat to death in July 2016 by the teen, an adolescent they had taken in off the streets of Saskatoon not knowing the day before that she had escaped from Kilburn Hall.

“I cry every day when I wake up, I cry every day when I go to bed,” said Jeffery Longman, Nikosis’ grandfather.

“It’s just really hard know that we lost him in such a tragic way.”

The court heard the teen has a pattern of violence – attacking other youth and staff in centres where she was held in custody as well as mutilating and skinning animals alive.

Perhaps the most eerie testimony reviewed by the crown was what the teen had told authorities after the murder.

She feared having children of her own saying, “I won’t do it again, but I’m afraid it may happen again.”

“The fact that it was a baby just makes the crime seems more heinous because of the vulnerability of an infant but I would be concerned even if it had been an unprovoked act which is was on somebody that wasn’t an infant.” said Jennifer Claxton-Viczko, Crown Prosecutor.

The judge will now have to determine if the now 18-year-old should be sentenced as a youth or adult for the crime.

The defence argued that the young woman was already been handed a life sentence at birth with no parental guidance growing up.

“With this young lady’s severe cognitive disabilities, her FASD diagnosis and various other factors she has a lower degree of moral blameworthiness than the average offender – the average youth even,” said criminal defence attorney Brian Pfefferle.

“This is a young woman who at the time of the offence was 16 but for all intents and purposes was much younger in every single way.”

The crown disagreed, arguing that those deficiencies or impairments should not be a consideration, that the youth is old enough to be sentenced as adult based on age-related maturity.

“The sentence as an adult would allow for a much longer sentence it would be a life sentence – where she could be under care and supervision given not only the programming that she needs and attempts at rehabilitation but also supervision to ensure that the public remains safe.”

A decision on this matter will handed Feb. 27, 2018. Defence counsel has signaled that if the teen is sentenced has an adult he will not argue for her identity to be withheld from the public.