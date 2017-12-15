5 Things To Do

December 15, 2017 5:41 pm

5 things to do for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

1 – Christmas at The Butchart Gardens
On going until January 6th
Buchart Gardens, near Victoria
http://www.butchartgardens.com/activities/calendar

2 – Vancouver Lantern Festival
December 15-Jan 21
The PNE

http://vancouverlanternfestival.ca/

3 – Santa Arrives at Britannia Mine Museum
Sat Dec 16th 11-3pm
Britannia Mine Museum
https://www.britanniaminemuseum.ca/events-app/santa-is-here

4 – New West Craft Holiday Market
Sat Dec 16 11 – 4pm
River Market, New Westminster
https://www.facebook.com/events/132026884154175/

5 – Free Skating at Robson Square Outdoor Rink
On going all season (all day)
Robson Square, downtown Vancouver
http://www.robsonsquare.com/

