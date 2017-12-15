5 things to do for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

1 – Christmas at The Butchart Gardens

On going until January 6th

Buchart Gardens, near Victoria

http://www.butchartgardens.com/activities/calendar

2 – Vancouver Lantern Festival

December 15-Jan 21

The PNE





3 – Santa Arrives at Britannia Mine Museum

Sat Dec 16th 11-3pm

Britannia Mine Museum

https://www.britanniaminemuseum.ca/events-app/santa-is-here

4 – New West Craft Holiday Market

Sat Dec 16 11 – 4pm

River Market, New Westminster

https://www.facebook.com/events/132026884154175/

5 – Free Skating at Robson Square Outdoor Rink

On going all season (all day)

Robson Square, downtown Vancouver

http://www.robsonsquare.com/