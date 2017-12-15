fire destroys motorhome
December 15, 2017 2:07 pm

Motorhome goes up in flames in Kelowna

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A motorhome was gutted by fire early Friday morning in Kelowna.

It’s the end of the road for a Kelowna motorhome.

The fire department was called to the 200 block of Rutland Road South at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The motorhome parked in front of a house was engulfed in flames. It’s likely a write-off.

A nearby construction worker spotted the flames, alerted the house residents, and called 9-1-1.

“It went up pretty fast,” said Mike Weinert. “Just black, choking smoke like rubber, engine oil and interior stuff that was smoking. It was just nasty.”

A fire investigator was probing through the wreckage Friday morning trying to determine the cause.

