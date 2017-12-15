Winnipeg Santa grants little girl’s ‘blue bunny’ wish

A Winnipeg girl who lost her favourite companion got a special gift from a mall Santa Friday.

Brielle Obsniuk squealed with excitement as she opened the box to discover a stuffed animal just like the one she had lost.

“It’s a new blue bunny! I love him Santa!” Brielle said.

The four year-old has had her stuffed blue bunny almost since birth, but a few weeks ago she lost him.

That’s when she told her mom and Santa that the only thing she wanted for Christmas was for Blue Bunny to come back.

After Brielle’s mom Chelsea searched more than a dozen Winnipeg stores for a replacement, she turned to Facebook.

Nicole Van Ry from Airdrie, Alta. saw the post and decided to help out. Her own four year-old, Peyton, had the exact same bunny but agreed to give him up. They expedited her blue bunny to Chelsea Obsniuk in Winnipeg.

The Obsniuk family made a special trip to St. Vital Centre Dec. 15, where Santa proved that some Christmas wishes do come true.

When Santa handed over the present he told Brielle it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of another little girl.

“That we had this blue bunny sent from Calgary from a four year-old girl… it really was a Christmas miracle for us,” Brielle’s mom Chelsea said.

Brielle was quick to thank Peyton, and let her know just how much the gesture meant. “I can sleep for a hundred years because I have my bunny back!”