Construction on Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire rolls on

The last few months have been challenging for some businesses on Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire, in Montreal’s West Island.

Construction on the northern portion of the road has been ongoing for months, but was delayed after the contractor filed for bankruptcy protection.

The work has since resumed.

“It’s really killed our walk-in traffic, so like people just coming in, new customers,” Gary Davis, Action Scuba owner, said.

The goal was to finish the work by Dec. 15, but as of Friday morning, the portion of road outside Davis’ store was unpaved.

“It was supposed to be done as of today and we’ve got gravel in front of our store,” Davis said.

Some progress has been made on Cartier Avenue: sidewalks have been finished, a portion of the road has been paved and it’s partially open to traffic.

“Last Saturday, they paved a good part of it, so we’re probably two-thirds done,” John Belvedere, Pointe-Claire Mayor, said.

Belvedere said he expects a layer of asphalt to be put down by Saturday and touch-ups will be done in the spring.

“I don’t think we could have done more in the last 10 days than anybody else could have done,” Belvedere said.

“We’ve done everything we can, everybody is on the same page and we just want to get it done, and it’s going to happen.”