Work site abandoned on Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire

Tough times have fallen on several merchants stretching along the northern section of Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

City officials tell Global News the contractor responsible for rebuilding the road has filed for bankruptcy protection.

At least six construction vehicles have been abandoned while much of the road remains unpaved and sidewalks torn up.

“It’s been a week now that we’ve had absolutely nothing going on. So it’s very frustrating as we know the Christmas season is here,” Gary Davis, the owner of Action Scuba tells Global News.

He says a significant amount of business has been lost. He worries about when the road work will be finished.

“It’s definitely slower for business,” he said.

Mayor John Belvedere and local city councillor Claude Cousineau visited the site and tried to reassure merchants that a new contractor will be hired to finish the work before winter.

“Our goal right now is to get her up and running again and have it finished by the 15th of December,” Belvedere told Global News.

He says the bond company that ensures the work has given the green light to hire a new contractor.

But Belvedere says he was shocked GT Excavation had to file for bankruptcy protection.

“I was surprised. I was disappointed because they were really a good contractor, they were doing a good job and they were almost finished so that’s the worst part,” he said.

Belvedere couldn’t confirm if the construction company has other contracts with the city.

On its website, GT Excavation highlights several public works projects that it has completed for other cities including Montreal.

No one from the company returned phone calls or emails requesting a comment.

While Belvedere is pushing to have the roadwork and sidewalks finished by mid-December, merchant owners and residents are hoping the mayor will hit his target.