Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery of northeast London store

A 19-year-old man is facing a raft of serious charges in connection with a hold-up at a convenience store in northeast London.

London police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 when a male suspect wearing a balaclava entered the store at 507 Salisbury St.

Police say the suspect had a gun and demanded cash and other property, and that the victim turned an undisclosed amount over to the suspect and he then fled. The victim wasn’t hurt.

When investigators initially searched the area they weren’t able to find the suspect, but the Street Crime Unit was later able to identify them.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, London police charged a 19-year-old London man with armed robbery, disguise with intent, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a weapon.