Serious crash, downed power line snarls traffic in West Kelowna

A serious crash in West Kelowna is affecting traffic Friday morning.

Dobbin Road is now closed eastbound starting at Old Okanagan Highway to Gellatly Road. A power line has also come down in the area.

BC Hydro is on site.

Crews are on-site at an outage affecting 950 customers in #WestKelowna. They hope to restore by 9:30 a.m. Updates here: https://t.co/6WTNRqe7tG pic.twitter.com/vaUQGY5R0b — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 15, 2017

Kelowna RCMP is not releasing many details about the crash at this time but are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.