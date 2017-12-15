Top trends to try in 2018: food, fashion and fun

As we count down the waning days of 2017 and get ready to usher in a new year, many people are looking forward to what 2018 has in store for lifestyle trends. Pinterest has culled global data to release their top 100 trends for 2018.

If you’re wondering what the new turmeric is or whether to hang on to your skinny jeans, look no further than these predictions.

Food

Perhaps not surprisingly, after years of smoked barbecue trends and craft burgers, food trends for 2018 are skewing a little healthier.

“There has never been more exciting time for nutrition,” Sue Mah, dietitian and Loblaw Food Council member, tells Global News. “Canadians will be rethinking their nutrition choices in 2018 to choose more plant-based foods, reduce sugar and improve their gut health, which is one of the biggest trends of the year.”

While it may seem next to impossible to compete with a juicy steak when it comes to flavour indulgence, the keyword in 2018’s health trend is “tasty.” And that’s surely what will come to mind with these foods.

Mindful frying: Air fryers are gaining in popularity and provide all the crispy and crunchy satisfaction of fried food with a fraction of the fat and calories.

Souping: Forget juicing, the ideal way to get a nutrient-packed meal that can be as easily consumed at home as on-the-go is with a pureed soup. And the comfort factor is guaranteed.

Nutrient-packed coffee: That’s right, adding a spoonful of protein powder or maca to your morning brew is the new way to wake up in the morning.

Exotic spices: Move over turmeric, this year’s new star spices come from Morocco and include cumin, coriander and cardamom.

Plant proteins: The plant-based diet is being heralded as the ultimate meal plan in 2018, and plant proteins like lentils, hemp and quinoa are here to help you reform your carnivore ways.

Clap for snaps: Looking for something to snack on? Try dressed up edamame and snap peas for a boost of protein, iron, calcium, vitamin C, manganese and folate.

So saucy: The newest trend in adding a little kick to your dishes is Gochujang, a Korean sauce made primarily from fermented soybean powder, rice flour and chilli pepper powder. And as a healthy gut is top of mind for Canadians, fermented foods like Gochujang, kimchi and kefir will undoubtedly pop up in more mainstream stores.

Oh ghee: This staple of Indian cooking is gaining in popularity thanks to its rich, nutty flavour. Plus, since it’s clarified butter, that means it’s lactose-free, which makes it easier to digest.

Vegan dessert: Continuing in our skepticism of dairy, vegan desserts will be big news in 2018. Don’t let the name fool you: it just means making little tweaks like swapping out butter for coconut oil, which is just as rich and delicious.

Another mocktail, please: As we learn more about how dangerous high levels of alcohol can be, there’s a tendency for intricate mocktails that use inventive, artisanal ingredients.

Fashion

Say it loud: Logomania is back, making its return from the style annals of the ’90s. Expect to see lots of branded apparel and the return of classic insignias like Gucci and Calvin Klein.

Oversized earrings: We’ve been seeing this trend for a couple of seasons now, but 2018 will usher in larger-than-life hoops and statement earrings.

Pant rant: If you’re still undecided whether you should be aiming for skinny or wide-legs, pinners are saving wide styles to their boards indicating increased interest in a looser silhouette.

Chic chapeau: The beret will make a strong showing in the coming months, in large part thanks to its popularity on the fall runways.

Layer up: It’s good that the beginning of the year coincides with the coldest months (in the northern hemisphere, anyway) because the 2018 tendency for layering up, whether it’s with oversized sweaters or dusters, is sure to keep you cosy and chic.

See-through to spring: As the temperatures warm up, expect to see the return of fashion plastics like Lucite and patent leather.

Slits: Whether on dresses, tunics or even pants, the slit will add a dose of sex appeal in the coming months.

Blue jeans, baby: Classic dungarees in 100 per cent cotton will rule wardrobes next year. (But did they ever really go away?)

Rock your socks: Patterned socks aren’t just for dapper guys who like to add a dash of whimsy to their suits. Sheer patterned socks worn with sneakers or sandals will add an extra layer of interest to feminine feet in 2018.

Fancy footwear: Pearls, studs and other bold add-ons will make for some serious statement shoes next year.

Fun

Wooden toys: Moving away from environmentally unfriendly plastic toys, classic wooden varieties will be more popular and they’ll give your nursery a vintage-y feel.

Fun forts: Those thrown-together kid havens of yore — that used pillows, blankets and constructive use of clothespins — are getting a chic upgrade with curtains and fancy lighting. These are not the forts of your youth.

Chewable jewelry: Teething necklaces and bracelets with beads made from natural wood and silicone let mom look stylish while satisfying baby’s instinct to chew.