New divisions ahead of the 2018 Quebec election

For half a century, Quebec politics have been dominated by the split between those who wanted to stay inside the Canadian federation and those who wanted out.

But the 10 months leading up to October’s provincial election will be different.

There is a new division in Quebec, between those living in Montreal and citizens elsewhere in the province.

The consistent and sustained rise in the polls of the legislature’s third-largest party, the federalist Coalition Avenir Quebec, reflects this new reality.

Polling indicates the six-year-old party has a serious shot at government – including a majority – without the need to win a single seat on the island of Montreal, a breakdown that hasn’t happened in Quebec’s modern political history.

Coalition leader François Legault promises his party will never hold a referendum on Quebec sovereignty.

He says his party will focus on the economy, education and making Quebec more rich.