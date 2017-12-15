‘Tis the season… for the flu, Winnipeg’s children’s hospital calls for precautionary measures

As you mix and mingle with friends and family this December, take care that you are not sharing more than seasonal cheer. The festive season is also flu season and a Winnipeg hospital warns that children and infants are especially at risk.

HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital issued a notice Friday that visitor restrictions have been put in place to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, and in particular, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“These types of respiratory infections can be very serious and may require hospitalization and even intensive care,” Dr. Aaron Chiu, RSV specialist and physician, said.

“Babies younger than 12 months old are most vulnerable to contracting RSV bronchiolitis, which is an infection of the small airways in the lungs.”

Chiu said at this time of year, parents and caregivers should be taking steps to prevent the spread of viruses:

wash your hands frequently

keep your hands away from your face

cough and sneeze into your arm or a tissue, not your hand

if you get sick, keep it to yourself – stay home

get a flu shot

“Keep babies away from crowded public areas like shopping malls and schools where there may be people with colds or other illnesses. Most importantly, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands! Frequent hand washing, especially after touching your face, your child’s face, another person who is ill, or sharing items with someone who is sick, is the best way to prevent spreading germs.”

Since September, nine cases of RSV have been seen at Children’s hospital, as well as other common respiratory viruses. The hospital has now brought in visitor restrictions to prevent patients from being subjected to viruses brought in from outside, asking anyone who is not feeling well or is not up to date with immunizations, to please not visit anyone in hospital.

For many parents it is hard to know when to seek extra help when kids are sick. Chiu said a doctor should be called if a child:

has a hard time breathing

has a frequent choking cough

is breathing fast

wheezing with breathing (whistle sound)

acts sick, is very tired and not playful

is not feeding well and has fewer than three wet diapers in a day

looks off-colour

Anyone with concerns about RSV should contact their doctor, public health nurse or Nursing Station or call Health Links – Info Santé, which is open 24 hours a day, 204-788-8200; toll-free 1-888-315-9257.