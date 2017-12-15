LifeLabs taking over laboratory services in Regina and Saskatoon

Saskatchewan health officials say LifeLabs will be taking over laboratory services in Regina and Saskatoon.

LifeLabs will replace Dynacare in providing community lab services in the two cities, starting on April 1, 2018.

The contract is for a period of seven years, with an option for an additional three years and is valued at more than $60 million.

Corey Miller, vice-president of provincial programs for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said LifeLabs will offer more enhanced services for patients.

“In addition to enhanced patient services, the provincial health system is expected to see improved efficiencies and coordination with this new provider, and receive significant value throughout the contract’s life,” Miller said.

Some of the enhanced services include increasing the hours of service at two community patient service locations, establishing a home care coordination office, meeting regularly with long-term care facilities to review services and ensure needs are met, and improving courier services.

“Through this contract, patients will experience first-hand what sets the LifeLabs’ experience apart, with high quality service and conveniences including online appointment bookings,” said Sue Paish, president and CEO of LifeLabs.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says LifeLabs has expressed interest in hiring existing staff from Dynacare, which employs approximately 100 people, and taking over the locations for each of the five clinics in each city.

With files from The Canadian Press