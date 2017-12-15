Fanshawe College student walkout at noon today

Students at Fanshawe College plan to join students across the province and walk out of classes today, protesting the aftermath of this fall’s faculty strike.

A website and Facebook group for Ontario Students United says the walkout is set for noon today, with multiple colleges in the GTA also taking part.

Students are demanding continued action from the province on a number of items including a $500 refund for all students, democratization and opening up of the College Employer Council, and creation of an academic senate that includes students and faculty.

This fall’s strike lasted five weeks and resulted in the extension of the semester.

The province estimates that more than 25,000 students decided to take a tuition refund and withdraw from the current semester.