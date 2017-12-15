Mayor of Surrey, B.C. concerned as the Lower Mainland waits for a transit funding agreement

For the first time, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is expressing concerns about the next steps for several transit projects across the region, including light rail in her city.

Hepner was expecting a formal bilateral funding agreement between the Federal and Provincial governments to be in place by the end of this year.

It’s needed to advance the projects, and is considered a critical step.

“We are sure narrowing that room for any other delays along the way, and that’s my biggest concern.”

“The longer it takes, the less ‘hiccup room’ we have in terms of preparing for the procurements.”

At the same time, Hepner also has concerns with Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan chairing the TransLink Mayors Council on transportation.

“He is a contrarian,” she says, “and that gives me some concern, because to me you need to be a person who builds consensus, particularly when you have 21, 22 people around the table.”

Hepner says the LRT project office has opened, and detailed design work on the light rail project continues.