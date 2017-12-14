Canada
December 14, 2017
Updated: December 14, 2017 10:58 pm

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating sexual assault allegations involving Peel officer

The SIU says it's investigating sexual assault allegations involving a Peel Regional Police officer.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is looking into allegations of sexual assault involving a Peel Regional Police officer.

In an email statement Thursday evening, the agency said the alleged incident happened in May and they were notified by Peel police on Nov. 28.

The officer hasn’t been identified because SIU officials are still looking into the case, the statement said.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told Global News she was unable to comment since the SIU has been notified.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

