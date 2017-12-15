Scott Thompson: Are you allowed to kiss at a company party?
I remember going to the company Christmas party and a big concern was if I suppose to kiss people on one check or do the European two-cheek sneak.
It could get quite awkward when I embarrassingly bumped noses for stopping at one when the other wants two kisses or vice versa.
Now I don’t know what to do.
It’s not like you would greet each other that way at work, why at a party? What’s the protocol?
When is it OK to kiss, and when is it not OK to kiss?
With all the allegations of sexual assault in the news recently it has left a few of us wondering what to do.
I found myself hesitating this year.
After all, maybe they don’t want a middle-aged man doing such a thing.
How could it be misconstrued? Will I unknowingly offend someone and end up in the HR office?
On the other hand, have we become so cold we cannot even touch each other anymore?
Add an electronic device-filled world with everyone looking down, and you have to wonder, where’s the warmth of human connection these days?
Does Merry Christmas seem a little less…merry this year?
Or can I even use that term anymore?
Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.
