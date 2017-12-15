Blogs
December 15, 2017 7:00 am

Scott Thompson: Are you allowed to kiss at a company party?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

Happy businessman in Santa cap pouring champagne into flutes of his colleagues in office

Getty Images
A A

I remember going to the company Christmas party and a big concern was if I suppose to kiss people on one check or do the European two-cheek sneak.

It could get quite awkward when I embarrassingly bumped noses for stopping at one when the other wants two kisses or vice versa.

Now I don’t know what to do.

READ MORE: Company Christmas parties could be a sign of the times

It’s not like you would greet each other that way at work, why at a party?  What’s the protocol?

When is it OK to kiss, and when is it not OK to kiss?

With all the allegations of sexual assault in the news recently it has left a few of us wondering what to do.

I found myself hesitating this year.

After all, maybe they don’t want a middle-aged man doing such a thing.

How could it be misconstrued? Will I unknowingly offend someone and end up in the HR office?

WATCH: Sexual harassment and holiday work parties

On the other hand, have we become so cold we cannot even touch each other anymore?

Add an electronic device-filled world with everyone looking down, and you have to wonder, where’s the warmth of human connection these days?

Does Merry Christmas seem a little less…merry this year?

Or can I even use that term anymore?

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Company Christmas parties
holiday party etiquette
Office parties
office party etiquette
sexual harassment
work party
work party etiquette

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News