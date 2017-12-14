Alabama mother-of-three gives birth to sextuplets

An Alabama couple went from parents of three, to parents of nine.

Eric and Courtney Waldrop, both 35, welcomed six new babies into their lives this week.

The three boys and three girls were born Dec. 11 at just under 30 weeks’ gestation, at Huntsville Hospital in Alabama.

“It’s such a blessing from God that they’re doing as good as they’re doing,” Courtney told reporters.

“And it’s just really overwhelming, I really cant’ describe it.”

The hospital says this is was their first case of sextuplets and the first born in Alabama since 2011.

The Waldrops, however, are not first time parents.

They already have three other children, including five-year-old twin boys.

The babies – Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tagwere were delivered with the help of about 40 labor and delivery personnel.

Doctors say they are all in good condition but will need to stay in the NICU for several weeks.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of her for the battle that she’s gone through the past 30 weeks,” said Eric.