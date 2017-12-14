Gananoque Humane Society looking for help to keep doors open

Christmas is supposed to be a time of giving and officials with the Gananoque & District Humane Society are certainly hoping that’s the case.

The facility is in need of donations, especially financial, to help keep the doors open.

Jeff Matulewski, the president of the Gananoque & District Humane Society, says the shelter gets “no guaranteed funding” as incomes include adoption fees as well as donations.

Looking back at it, he said, 2017 has been a pretty rough year.

“We’ve had about seven or eight things go wrong, we think every time that we’re digging out of a hole we get something else. Whether it’s electrical, the furnace, thank god we had a wonderful person step up with the furnace. We’ve had flooding in our basement, we’ve had to repair our driveway which was horrendous and the ceiling in our kitten room collapsed,” said Matulewski.

Matulewski says they’ve stayed afloat thanks in part to others.

Someone donated $7,000 for a new furnace and what he calls a “rainy-day fund” but that fund always needs topping up to keep the doors open.

He says volunteers have also played a large part.

The Gananoque and District Humane Society is one of the last “No Kill” shelters in the province.