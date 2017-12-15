Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 15, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The collapse of the ridge will open the door to Pacific moisture to move into our region, bringing us snow today. The average accumulation will be a few centimetres.

A drier day is ahead tomorrow with hopes of sun, but then another wave of clouds and possibly snow again is on deck Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla